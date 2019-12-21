Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HFC. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,077. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,917,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?