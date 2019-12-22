Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE:VLO opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

