Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADMS. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of ADMS opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

