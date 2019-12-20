Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,860,650. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

