Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.46.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. 477,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,520. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. Q2 has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,556 shares of company stock worth $19,782,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,723,000 after buying an additional 832,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,811 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

