Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.86). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($7.44) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Shares of ALNY opened at $115.93 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

