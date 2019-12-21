Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

PAYX stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Paychex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 448,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Paychex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

