QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.99 million and $62,137.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00187638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.01225261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.