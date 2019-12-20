Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Reaches $6.42 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $24,941.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023146 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00034892 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.02664488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,899,447 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.