Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $156,151.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $156,151.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022660 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003904 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.02646061 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011691 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,912,084 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.