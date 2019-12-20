Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $19.14 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $23.67 or 0.00328407 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $19.14 million and approximately $86,659.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052379 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014476 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.