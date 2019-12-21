QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $305,727.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.06762187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.