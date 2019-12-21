Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Quiz (LON:QUIZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QUIZ stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.19. Quiz has a 52-week low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00.

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

