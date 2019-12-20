R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.74. R C M Technologies shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

