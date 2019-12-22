Radium (RADS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,948.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $2,948.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radium has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00006317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,908,876 coins and its circulating supply is 3,895,433 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.