Ramzi Haidamus Purchases 2,800 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus acquired 2,800 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immersion stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

