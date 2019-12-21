Randa Duncan Williams Acquires 177,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $4,894,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams purchased 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 21,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

