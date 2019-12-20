Range Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 91,775 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the average daily volume of 7,495 call options.

NYSE:RRC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

