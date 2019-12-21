Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor (TSE:CFP) a C$18.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canfor from a tender rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.92.

TSE:CFP opened at C$12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

