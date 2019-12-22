Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) Insider Buys A$10,552.22 in Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown acquired 329,757 shares of Real Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,552.22 ($7,483.85).

Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Scott Brown bought 185,243 shares of Real Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,113.02 ($4,335.47).

Shares of RLE opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a one year low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a one year high of A$0.15 ($0.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.04.

About Real Energy

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

