RealChain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,192.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a market capitalization of $89,060.00 and approximately $7,192.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealChain has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.98 or 0.06748025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About RealChain

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,093,233 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.