RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn Sells 45,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $2,416,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,011,771.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. RealPage’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RealPage by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

