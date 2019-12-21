RealTract (RET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,927.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 52.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $52,927.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01186389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.