Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.64. 117,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,391. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

