Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,498 ($85.48).

Several research firms have issued reports on RB. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($83.53) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($101.29) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($81.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,961.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,202.74. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained