Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $389.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

