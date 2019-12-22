Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.37

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and traded as high as $101.00. Redcentric shares last traded at $99.75, with a volume of 21,571 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million and a P/E ratio of -166.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

In other news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total value of £65,369.25 ($85,989.54).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

