ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $17,424.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, Upbit, Bleutrade and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00598509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00246595 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086998 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005304 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BiteBTC, Bisq, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.