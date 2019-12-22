Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.11.

REG stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.50.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 128.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

