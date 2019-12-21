Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.06

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$4.06 ($2.88) and last traded at A$4.12 ($2.92), with a volume of 2227670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.10 ($2.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.

Regis Resources Company Profile (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

