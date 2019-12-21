Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

RELV stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.