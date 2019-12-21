Ren (REN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global and Kyber Network. During the last week, Ren has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and $1.25 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.04 or 0.06805579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX, Huobi Global, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.