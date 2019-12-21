RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

