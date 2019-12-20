Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $530.00

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.81), with a volume of 121519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.79).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 460 ($6.05).

The stock has a market cap of $396.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 411.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.44.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3914.9998682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Sean Wyndham-Quin bought 2,725 shares of Renew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £10,000.75 ($13,155.42).

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

