Renewi (LON:RWI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 33.60 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Renewi has a one year low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51).

In other Renewi news, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

