Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given $17.40 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Repay’s rating score has declined by 17% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.40 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Repay an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,482. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $608.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

