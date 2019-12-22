Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Repligen by 542.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

