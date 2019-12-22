Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $16.89 on Friday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $540.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,665,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after buying an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index