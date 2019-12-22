Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a market perform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

QSR stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 265.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,495,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

