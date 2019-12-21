resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, approximately 1,230,911 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 455,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

TORC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.45.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,393,837.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the second quarter worth $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in resTORbio by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 583,233 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in resTORbio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in resTORbio by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?