Retail Properties of America Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Retail Properties of America has a payout ratio of 733.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

