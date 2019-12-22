Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,352,710.80 in Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90.

On Thursday, December 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $397,305.00.

RVI stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Value by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

