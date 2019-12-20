ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

