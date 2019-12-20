Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Rev Group has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rev Group to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. 40,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rev Group has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

