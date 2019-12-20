Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.75 on Friday. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

