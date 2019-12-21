Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

