Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and American International Group (NASDAQ:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $47.39 billion 0.95 -$6.00 million $1.17 44.05 Donegal Group $771.83 million 0.55 -$32.76 million ($1.00) -14.80

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American International Group pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Donegal Group pays out -58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American International Group and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.35%. Given American International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American International Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 3.56% 4.17% 0.51% Donegal Group 2.25% 1.94% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

American International Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats Donegal Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, fixed index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; group mutual funds, fixed annuities, and variable annuities, as well as individual annuity and investment products, and financial planning and advisory services; and term life and universal life insurance. This segment also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, wirehouses, and broker-dealers. The company's Legacy Portfolio segment offers legacy insurance products. American International Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.