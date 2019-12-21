Reviewing M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) & Mackinac Financial (OTCMKTS:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Mackinac Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.81% 9.16% 1.08% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mackinac Financial and M&F Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $59.64 million 3.06 $8.37 million $1.22 13.93 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mackinac Financial has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mackinac Financial and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mackinac Financial beats M&F Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services. M&F Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.