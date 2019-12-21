Reviewing PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) & Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 4.85, indicating that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Applied Energetics shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $14.81 million 0.62 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -24.74% -158.71% -23.63% Applied Energetics N/A N/A -386.67%

Summary

Applied Energetics beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies. The company offers various solutions for traffic flow management, diversion management, flight predictability, surface management, turn time management, connectivity and collaboration, and aviation fees and charges. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.