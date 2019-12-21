Reviewing Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) & IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCIF)

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recro Pharma has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and Recro Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl 0 0 0 0 N/A Recro Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Recro Pharma has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential downside of 16.10%. Given Recro Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Recro Pharma is more favorable than IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and Recro Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl $1.71 million 5.22 -$13.75 million N/A N/A Recro Pharma $77.35 million 5.21 -$79.72 million ($2.49) -7.12

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recro Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and Recro Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl -289.69% -2,640.60% -146.55% Recro Pharma -50.74% N/A -12.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Recro Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recro Pharma beats IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets; Regabatin and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a drug that treats type 2 diabetes. It also provides Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company provides Focalin XR, an extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder. It has has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also develops early-stage product candidates, which include Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine for use in clinical sedation; and two novel neuromuscular blocking agents and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent. In addition, it provides formulation and development services to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using proprietary delivery technologies and know-how for commercial partners. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.